Saskatoon police try to identify man who reportedly exposed himself to 2 girls

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) sex crimes unit is trying to identify a man who reportedly exposed himself to two girls.

The indecent exposure was reported at around 11:30 p.m. CT on March 18.

SPS officials said the man exposed himself from a van in the parking lot of a business in the 500-block of Avenue W South.

Officers conducted patrols but have been unsuccessful in locating the van.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, around 30 to 40 years old, with a short beard and a buzz cut.

The vehicle is described as silver and has dark grey plastic moulding around the bottom. It also appeared to have damage to the front end with duct tape covering the grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.