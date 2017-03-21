Regina Co-op refinery employees reject final contract offer

Employees at the Co-op Refinery Complex have voted to reject a final offer from the company.

On Monday at the Turvey Centre, employees represented by Unifor Local 594 did not accept the most recent terms offered by the Co-op Refinery Complex.

The rejection could mean a labour disruption at the refinery.

Thank you @Unifor594 for showing up and being heard last night. You sent a strong message #Solidarity #fairdeal #working594U — Unifor 594 (@Unifor594) March 21, 2017

Gil Le Dressay, vice-president of operations at the refinery, said in a statement that the company is disappointed in the vote.

“The refinery has never had labour disruption in our history because we have always regarded the union as our partners in the success of the refinery and co-operative retailing system,” Le Dressay said in a statement.

“It’s disappointing to see that tradition of cooperation potentially interrupted at a time when we all need to work together to ensure that one of Saskatchewan’s key economic engines remains competitive.”

He also said in the event of a lockout or a strike, management at the refinery will continue to operate the refinery safely and are confident that the fuel supply to the retail system will be maintained.

“However if labour disruption does occur, our refinery’s production levels will be decreased to ensure safe operations; in other words, our focus is always on maximum safety rather than maximum output,” Le Dressay said.

Before the vote, the union, which represents about 800 employees, said the company is trying to impose lower wages and pensions on new workers and contract out more jobs.

The union also said the refinery made a profit of $500 million in 2016.

The contract between the refinery and the union expired in January 2016. A cooling-off period remains in effect. When that is done, the sides can give lockout or strike notice.