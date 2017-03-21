Saskatoon weather outlook: snow possible Wednesday

Story highlights Cool Thursday Chance of snow Wednesday Late week warm up Mild weekend

Snow is likely in Saskatoon on Wednesday, but there’s still some uncertainty with the track.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Clear skies last night allowed temperatures to fall back into minus double digits as an arctic high passed by.

-18 was what it felt like this morning with wind chill as southeasterly winds strengthened throughout the morning, helping us warm up to -3 by noon under partly cloudy skies.

Feels like -13 right now in Saskatoon with wind chill – up from -18 earlier. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/g8ou9OewGO — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 21, 2017

'Twas a chilly start to the day in PA – they dropped to -20 at 7am, felt like -25 with wind chill. #yxe #Sask #ypa pic.twitter.com/VoLaq9KlFR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 21, 2017

Saskatoon has now made it to -5, up from a morning low of -11 earlier. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/gffOG9x46D — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 21, 2017

-3 degrees over this noon hour, feeling like -11 with wind chill as SSE winds pick up to 28 km/h. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/WamdO1mLEB — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 21, 2017

Winds will continue to strengthen with gusts into the 45 km/h range as high clouds build in and we warm up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Tonight

Clouds will continue to stream in tonight as a low pressure system builds into Alberta, keeping conditions windy with sustained speeds of 30 km/h and gusts upwards of 50 km/h as we drop to -6.

Wednesday

The low pressure system will then swing into Saskatchewan on Wednesday and bring a good chance of snow early in the day with a chance of ice pellets and freezing rain later on under cloudy skies.

Most models are indicating that Saskatoon could see two centimetres of snow at most, however there is a slight chance we may miss out on the precipitation entirely, so we will continue to track this system as it develops as there is still some uncertainty with the moisture associated with it.

-15 is around what it’ll feel like in the morning with wind chill before we warm up above freezing in the afternoon with a push of mild air ahead of the system.

Thursday-Friday

Conditions will calm down for the rest of the week with lingering cloud cover on Thursday and a sunny start to Friday before clouds build back in.

Daytime highs are expected to top out in mid-single digits with morning lows in mid-minus single digits for the rest of the week.

Weekend Outlook

Double digits daytime highs are expected this weekend, particularly on Saturday with a good likelihood on Sunday as well under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers on Sunday.

