March 21, 2017 12:55 pm

RCMP investigating death of Okanagan toddler

Few details are being released into the death of a toddler in the North Okanagan.

RCMP say the two year old boy was struck on Monday, March 20 on a rural property in Enderby.

The child was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation into the death is being conducted by both RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service.

No other details are being released.

 

 

 

