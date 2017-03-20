Canada
March 20, 2017 11:34 pm
Updated: March 20, 2017 11:35 pm

No more cardboard cut-outs of Trudeau at Canadian diplomatic missions: Global Affairs

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Lisa Ann Murkowski, Senator of the United States for Alaska, in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2017.

CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA – Justin Trudeau may still be a big draw on the international circuit, but his cardboard stand-ins have fallen flat.

Global Affairs has instructed diplomatic missions in the United States to stop using life-size cardboard cut-outs of the prime minister to promote Canada.

The order follows the revelation last week that prime ministerial replicas turned up at an event last June organized by the Canadian consulate in Atlanta and earlier this month at a Canadian music
festival in Austin, Tex.

The Canadian embassy in Washington also rush-ordered a cut-out of its own for use at Canada Day celebrations last year, at a cost of $147.79, including $72.80 for next-day delivery.

The embassy has not explained whether the cardboard Trudeau was ever actually used.

Regardless, it will now have to go into storage.

