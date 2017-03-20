87-year-old woman in hospital after being hit by car

An 87-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Strathroy Monday afternoon.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is investigating the collision, which took place at noon at the intersection of Ontario and Caradoc streets.

SCPS are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. Pedestrian MVC Caradoc / Ontario elderly female transported to hospital with serious injuries pic.twitter.com/qX3CPHYdxU — StrathroyCaradocPS (@SCPSofficer) March 20, 2017

The pedestrian was initially brought to Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, then transferred to a hospital in London.

Strathroy’s police accident reconstruction unit was deployed to assist the investigation.

