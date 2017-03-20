Crime
87-year-old woman in hospital after being hit by car

By AM980 Staff Global News

Strathroy-Caradoc police investigating collision that sent 87-year old woman to hospital with serious injuries.

An 87-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Strathroy Monday afternoon.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is investigating the collision, which took place at noon at the intersection of Ontario and Caradoc streets.

The pedestrian was initially brought to Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, then transferred to a hospital in London.

Strathroy’s police accident reconstruction unit was deployed to assist the investigation.

