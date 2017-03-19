Morrissey, Jets hold on to beat Wild

WINNIPEG – Rookie defenceman Josh Morrissey’s one-timer with 7:17 left in the third period lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

It was Minnesota’s fifth straight loss and came after the club had roared back from a four-goal deficit. The last time the Wild lost five in a row was the final five regular-season games last spring. They only have two wins in their last 10 games.

Winnipeg had mounted a 4-0 lead early in the second period after scoring on four of its first eight shots in the game, but the Wild fired in four straight goals to tie it up heading into the third period.

Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry scored on Winnipeg’s first and third shots, respectively. Defencemen Ben Chiarot and Dustin Byfuglien also found the back of the net. Lowry collected one assist and Mathieu Perreault and Blake Wheeler each had a pair of helpers. Wheeler’s assists took him to 500 career points.

Chris Stewart scored twice and Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund also had goals for the Wild.

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled for the eighth time this season at the end of the second period after stopping 31-of-35 shots for the Jets (32-33-7). Michael Hutchinson made 10 saves in relief.

It was Winnipeg’s second victory in its last six games (2-3-1).

Wild centre Eric Staal, playing in his 1,000th NHL career game, was kept off the score sheet.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 16 shots for the Wild (43-22-6).

Copp and Lowry’s goals gave the Jets a 2-0 lead by 5:36 of the opening period and Chiarot stretched it to 3-0 at 16:47.

Byfuglien made it 4-0 at 4:38 of the second with a long backhand shot, but Coyle thwarted a Hellebuyck shutout with his 16th of the season five minutes later.

Granlund and Stewart scored 39 seconds apart late in the second, with Granlund going first on the power play at 15:08 for his 25th of the season.

Stewart’s second of the game came after he got the puck behind Winnipeg’s net and curled out in front and beat Hellebuyck at 19:47.

The Wild outshot the Jets 21-5 in the middle frame.

Third-period action included Chiarot blocking a shot that could have given Stewart a hat trick and Byfuglien taking a penalty with just over two minutes left that the Jets managed to kill off.

Notes: Staal is the 311th player in league history to reach 1,000 games, and the fifth for the Wild franchise. A 2003 draft pick of Carolina, Staal has only missed 22 games in his career … Winnipeg hosts Philadelphia on Tuesday. Minnesota has a three-game homestand, starting Tuesday against San Jose.