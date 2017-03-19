Economic growth in Moose Jaw could set the city up to become the third largest in the province

It’s exciting times for the city of Moose Jaw. In recent years, it has seen a new hospital and arena.

A number of big industries are also coming. Agrocorp an international pulse trading company, is moving its head office to the city. The K + S Potash Mine is nearing its operation phase.

READ MORE: New Moose Jaw hospital opens with helipad, hyperbaric chamber, MRI scanner

Last year the city approved a second industrial park.

New franchises are a spin off from these developments. A new Civic Plaza Centre hosts a number of restaurants and businesses. Talks are underway for a new grocery store.

Cowtown is one of these new businesses. General Manager Randy Lamontagne says the city’s booming development and growth make the location especially appealing.

READ MORE: K+S Potash one step closer to production with rail car delivery

“You got mix of young families coming into work and older families coming to retire and in both cases they have pets and hopefully we can help them out in that area,” Lamontagne said.

The City Manager, Matt Noble is calling it “the tip of the iceberg.”

“We are a city of some substance, we are a decent size… So we can accept some development more readily than some of the smaller centres,” Noble said.

“We should be the third largest city in the province.”

Noble says that becoming the third largest city in population growth is likely to happen in five years.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw tackles tough budget

According to Statistics Canada 18,800 people were employed in Moose Jaw from December to February, that number is up 8.7 per cent from the same time last year.

“We’re actively going out and trying to attract businesses and we’re not taking a back seat on this,” Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said.

This economic growth is also spurring housing and condo development.

“We want to see the city grow and we want to provide future opportunity for the next generation coming along,” Tolmie said.