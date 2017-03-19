Second SQ officer relieved of duties in connection with Highway 13 debacle

A second officer with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was relieved of his duties Sunday, in connection with a massive traffic jam on Montreal’s Highway 13 during a major snowstorm Tuesday night.

Hundreds of motorists were stranded on the highway overnight, highlighting the lack of coordinated response.

Some motorists told Global News they were trapped on the road for more than 12 hours.

The two officers — a lieutenant and a captain –have been reassigned to desk duty, pending the results of an internal investigation. Disciplinary action could follow.

On Saturday, the SQ arrested a 57-year-old Laval truck driver who allegedly refused to have his trucked towed during the traffic jam, thus hampering rescue efforts.

He faces possible charges of criminal mischief.

The government has also launched its won inquiry into the matter.

