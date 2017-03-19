Grand Valley Arena evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

Grand Valley Arena has been evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak occurred which resulted in several people experiencing symptoms consistent with exposure.

Grand Valley EMS said they responded to calls around 2:30 p.m. reporting people suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Thirteen people were reportedly transferred to different hospitals in Guelph, Orangeville and Fergus, EMS told Global News.

People were experiencing nausea and headaches.

Officials from Grand Valley released a statement in regard to the incident, stating an investigation is underway to determine the source of the leak and advising people who may have been exposed.

“The Town of Grand Valley is advising anyone who was at the arena on Sunday and who may be experiencing symptoms such as headache; weakness; dizziness; nausea or vomiting; shortness of breath; confusion or blurred vision to seek treatment a the nearest emergency department,” said the statement.

“Municipal staff are coordinating to ensure a centralized and efficient response to this incident and Mayor Steve Soloman has been briefed and is on scene.

“A specialist will be conducting inspections of all fuel burning appliances in the facility to determine the source of the suspected carbon monoxide leak. It is anticipated the Grand Valley and District Community Centre will remain closed until sometime Monday afternoon.”