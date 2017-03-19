Traffic
March 19, 2017 12:22 pm
Updated: March 19, 2017 1:24 pm

RCMP believe poor driving conditions played role in crash east of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

The westbound lane of Highway 16 east of Edmonton was shut down near Highway 831 Sunday morning as Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigated a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital.

UPDATE: At 11 a.m. the RCMP said Highway 16 had been cleared and all lanes were reopened.

Police said officers were called to a crash involving a car and a semi truck at about 3:15 a.m. They said the car appeared to be travelling east on Highway 16 when it crossed the median and hit the truck which was headed west.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries while Mounties said the driver of the truck was not injured.

According to police, there were signs that “very poor driving conditions” played a factor in the crash.

The highway appeared to be partially covered with ice and snow.

The westbound lane of Highway 16 was expected to reopen sometime Sunday morning.

