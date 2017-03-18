Vancouver Trump Tower developer sued by construction company

Vancouver’s Trump Tower has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly not paying one of its contractors.

Urban One Construction Management is suing Trump Tower developer Holborn Developments for unpaid bills related to the tower’s construction.

The lawsuit claims the defendant has not paid over $835,000 in invoices.

In a statement, Urban One Construction said: ““Urban One has never previously filed a lawsuit against anyone. Unfortunately, in this exceptional circumstance, litigation is our only option. Prior to filing of this lawsuit, Urban One worked hard to negotiate a settlement with Holborn Developments (West Georgia) Ltd., the developer of Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver. Unfortunately, the negotiations were unsuccessful.”

The Vancouver Trump Tower opened less than a month ago with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and Holborn CEO Joo Kim Tiah.

Holborn launched a lawsuit against Urban One in January alleging the contractor failed to meet trade contract agreements which ultimately delayed the tower’s opening.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

