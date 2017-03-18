Dog mushers flock to Windsor, N. S. for annual jamboree

Dog mushers from across the Maritimes had the chance to partake in some wintertime sled racing at the East Coast Mushing Jamboree on Saturday.

“It’s a wonderful exercise for [the dogs]. Good for us, too,” said Allyson Mitten, a border collie owner from New Brunswick.

Mitten was one of dozens of dog owners who traveled to Windsor, N.S., for the event.

Teams of micro-ushers hit the track at Ski Martock. Teams are small and consist of 1-4 dogs but mighty in heart and spirit. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/8xBUqbwRHq — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) March 18, 2017

“We’re micro-mushers, so basically, you’re running with a smaller team of dogs. It can be just one dog, two dogs, three,” said Shelly Repchull, an avid musher who helped organize the event with her husband.

The jamboree attracts breeds of all kinds, from poodles to collies.

“I started about seven years ago. A couple friends of ours had dogs and we were at the dog park and decided to just try and find something to exercise them a little bit more,” said Richard Collins, who owns three huskies, all rescues.

Collins says the sport strengthens the connection between humans and their beloved animals.

“It’s a great bonding experience between yourself and your dog,” he said.

The mushing track is located in the cross-country ski area at the Ski Martock resort and is two kilometers long.

“You basically have your dog harnessed up and they’re in a pulling motion on any type of a vehicle,” Repchull explained. “So you could use a sled, a bike, or you could be running.”

The event wraps up on March 19.