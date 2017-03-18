Police investigating double stabbing at Essence night club

WINNIPEG — Two men were sent to hospital early Saturday morning after an altercation at Essence night club.

Winnipeg police Constable Jason Michalyshen said crews responded to the altercation around 12:30 a.m. inside the night club, where one man was stabbed. He said there was another altercation just outside the bar, where another man suffered stab wounds.

Both victims, ages 19 and 21 are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and Michalyshen said the investigation is ongoing.