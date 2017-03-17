Canada
March 17, 2017 10:09 pm
Updated: March 17, 2017 10:11 pm

Toronto bar serves drinks on coasters made from cars that never made it home

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Coasters made from car wrecks are being served at Toronto's The Emmet Ray bar for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Arrive Alive
A A

“This coaster used to be a car.”

It’s a slogan confronting patrons on coasters at Toronto’s The Emmet Ray whiskey bar in an effort to keep them from driving home drunk for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.


Story continues below

This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, our drinks will be served on coasters made from crashed cars. We’re partnering with Arrive Alive to share this important reminder to not drink and drive. #ArriveAlive

A post shared by The Emmet Ray (@theemmetray) on

It’s all part of a campaign being coordinated by Arrive Alive, an organization that raises awareness of the risks of impaired driving.

The metal for the coasters came from cars that were involved in collisions, with the material provided by an auto body shop in Vancouver, Arrive Alive program director Michael Stewart told Global News.

The coasters have made people think about different ways to make it home safe, he added.

“People saw them and started having a conversation about how they got their license, how they behave behind the wheel,” Stewart said.

“People can hold it, experience it and have a conversation around it.”

This isn’t the first time that Arrive Alive and Rethink have partnered on an impaired driving awareness campaign.

In 2015, the two of them came up with “Tiny Toy Cars,” in which wrecked toy cars were placed in boxes of Arrowhead Mills cereal and handed out at a Frosh Beer Fest at Centennial College’s Ashtonbee campus.

The object of such campaigns is prevention, Stewart said.

“If you do decide to drink, please just plan ahead,” he said.

“If you want to have a good time, you totally can, just take the few seconds to plan a safe ride home.”

Here are some more social media posts showing the coasters:

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
arrive alive
arrive alive coasters
arrive alive coasters emmet ray
coasters arrive alive
coasters drunk driving
coasters drunk driving campaign
coasters the emmet ray
drunk driving campaign coasters
drunk driving coasters
emmet ray arrive alive coasters
emmet ray coasters
the emmet ray coasters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News