Husky, energy regulator assess leak of crude oil into southwest Alberta creek

Alberta’s Energy Regulator says a pipeline has leaked crude oil in southwestern Alberta.

AER spokeswoman Monica Hermary says Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) of Calgary reported the spill at Cox Hill Creek on Thursday around 3 p.m.

Cox Hill Creek is about 22 kilometres west of Bragg Creek, an area popular for hiking, camping and other outdoor recreation.

Hermary says it’s not known how much crude oil has leaked is unknown, but adds the oil has affected the creek.

She says the pipeline was shut in and depressurized on Thursday and no more oil is flowing through that section of the pipeline.

“We’re on site assessing the incident and working with the company to ensure all safety and environmental requirements are met during the response to the incident,” Hermary said shortly after AER tweeted about the spill late Friday afternoon.

“There are no reported impacts to the public or wildlife at this time.”

Husky could not be reached for comment.

A Husky pipeline rupture last July resulted in 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent to spill onto the bank of the North Saskatchewan River in Saskatchewan, with about 40 per cent or 90,000 litres reaching the river.

The spill forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut their intakes from the river and find other water sources for almost two months, resulting in costs that Husky pledged to cover.

The company said last month it cost $107 million to clean up.