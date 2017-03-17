Halifax police need help with five-year-old homicide case

Halifax Regional Police are again asking for the public’s help to bring whoever is responsible for the murder of a Waverley, N.S., man to justice.

Last week marked the fifth anniversary of the murder of Kevin Farren.

The 61-year-old’s body was found inside a home located at 56 Havenbrook Hill in the Portland Hills subdivision of Dartmouth on March 9, 2012. Police say Farren lived in Waverley but worked as an accountant for the owner of the home.

His death has been ruled a homicide but investigators have never laid charges in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Farren’s homicide is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, where the government offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.