Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday Top Three Panel, March 17
Happy Friday! It’s time for Tasha Kheiriddin’s Top Three Panel, where we talk about three topics with three top women.
On March 17 we discuss:
1. Justin Trudeau getting chummy with Ivanka Trump, and this article: ‘Sophie and Justin’s yearning to be relatable is what makes them seem so out of touch’ — are the Trudeaus committing a branding fail?
2. Premier Kathleen Wynne gets a bounce in the polls and we’re paying for new hydro ads: Seriously?!
3. TD upsells customers, now all banks are in on it: Do we expect our banks to be different from other businesses? Are they? Why or why not?View link »
Panelists:
- Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association
- Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.
- Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group
