March 17, 2017 4:15 pm
Updated: March 17, 2017 4:26 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday Top Three Panel, March 17

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne takes part in the meeting of First Ministers in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Happy Friday! It’s time for Tasha Kheiriddin’s Top Three Panel, where we talk about three topics with three top women.

On March 17 we discuss: 

1. Justin Trudeau getting chummy with Ivanka Trump, and this article: ‘Sophie and Justin’s yearning to be relatable is what makes them seem so out of touch’ — are the Trudeaus committing a branding fail?

2. Premier Kathleen Wynne gets a bounce in the polls and we’re paying for new hydro ads: Seriously?!

3. TD upsells customers, now all banks are in on it: Do we expect our banks to be different from other businesses? Are they? Why or why not?

Panelists:

  • Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association
  • Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.
  • Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group
