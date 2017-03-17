Icy roads prompt school and road closures in Manitoba on March 17, 2017
Icy roads are causing a dangerous commute across southern Manitoba Friday morning. Several schools divisions have cancelled classes and roads are very slick.
Due to the weather conditions these following schools are closed:
- Interlake School Division – all schools
- Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools
- Evergreen School Division – all schools
- No classes at St. Laurent School in Prairie Rose School Division. Staff asked to report if it is safe to do so.
- Franco Manitoban School Division has closed Aurele Lemoine School in St. Laurent.
- Sergeant Tommy Prince School and Head Start & Day Care in Scanterbury are closed.
Many of the roads across the province are still open but partly covered in ice, so drive slow. Highway 1 from Portage la Prairie to Winnipeg is reported to be very slippery.
Highway 10 from Wasagaming to the north gates of Riding Mountain National Park is closed.
