March 17, 2017 8:52 am
Updated: March 17, 2017 8:56 am

Icy roads prompt school and road closures in Manitoba on March 17, 2017

Icy road conditions are causing several school cancellations throughout southern Manitoba Friday morning.

Icy roads are causing a dangerous commute across southern Manitoba Friday morning. Several schools divisions have cancelled classes and roads are very slick.

Due to the weather conditions these following schools are closed:

  • Interlake School Division – all schools
  • Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools
  • Evergreen School Division – all schools
  • No classes at St. Laurent School in Prairie Rose School Division. Staff asked to report if it is safe to do so.
  • Franco Manitoban School Division has closed Aurele Lemoine School in St. Laurent.
  • Sergeant Tommy Prince School and Head Start & Day Care in Scanterbury are closed.

Many of the roads across the province are still open but partly covered in ice, so drive slow. Highway 1 from Portage la Prairie to Winnipeg is reported to be very slippery.

Highway 10 from Wasagaming to the north gates of Riding Mountain National Park is closed.

