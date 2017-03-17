Icy roads prompt school and road closures in Manitoba on March 17, 2017

Icy roads are causing a dangerous commute across southern Manitoba Friday morning. Several schools divisions have cancelled classes and roads are very slick.

Due to the weather conditions these following schools are closed:

Interlake School Division – all schools

Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools

Evergreen School Division – all schools

No classes at St. Laurent School in Prairie Rose School Division. Staff asked to report if it is safe to do so.

Franco Manitoban School Division has closed Aurele Lemoine School in St. Laurent.

Sergeant Tommy Prince School and Head Start & Day Care in Scanterbury are closed.

Many of the roads across the province are still open but partly covered in ice, so drive slow. Highway 1 from Portage la Prairie to Winnipeg is reported to be very slippery.

CAUTION: Very slippery conditions on Hwy 1 West from Portage to Wpg, also Hwys 6 & 9 north. #winnipeg #traffic #manitoba — CJOB Traffic (@CJOBTraffic) March 17, 2017

Highway 10 from Wasagaming to the north gates of Riding Mountain National Park is closed.