March 16, 2017 7:08 pm
Updated: March 16, 2017 7:27 pm

North Shore Rescue searching for 4 lost female hikers

By Online News Producer  Global News

North Shore Rescue are searching for 4 hikers that got lost on Mount Fromme on March 16, 2017.

North Shore Rescue (NSR) are searching for four women who got lost while hiking up Mount Fromme Thursday afternoon.

Few details have been released but NSR says the group got lost while hiking to Kennedy Falls, which is north of Lynn Headwaters Park.

Four hikers got lost on Mount Fromme on their way to Kennedy Falls on March 16, 2017.

NSR says the rescue will have to be done on foot due to the remote terrain and it will take a few hours to get them out.

NSR Search Manager Don Jardine said the popular trail is snow-covered and wet.

“The girls are prepared to be out in these conditions. they knew what they were getting out into and they just somehow got lost and off trail,” Jardine said.

Due to the location of the group and poor cell phone reception, NSR is unable to get an exact location.

