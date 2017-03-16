Mudslide forces Vernon road closure

A small section of Okanagan Avenue in Vernon has been temporarily closed because of a minor mudslide.

The City of Vernon said Wednesday night’s heavy rain caused debris from the large hill behind Clarence Fulton Secondary School to cover a small part of the road.

City crews have been working on clearing the road since 8 a.m. and expect the road will be reopened by late this afternoon.

Until then motorists will have to take Okanagan Landing Road to get to Clarence Fulton Secondary School or any destination in that area.