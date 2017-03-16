Declining registration could result in cuts to hockey teams in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat

A possible merger between Lethbridge Minor Hockey and the Southeast Athletic Club Tigers from Medicine Hat was the topic of discussion at the Heritage Inn in Taber on Wednesday.

The idea came about during Hockey Alberta’s regular review of its programming that found interest at the AAA level in the southern part of the province has been decreasing over the last five to 10 years.

The two organizations each have three teams: a midget AAA team, a midget 15 team and a bantam AAA squad.

“We were shocked a little bit,” said Kris Schultz, the general manager of Medicine Hat Minor Hockey.

Schultz met with representatives from Hockey Alberta and Lethbridge Minor Hockey to discuss the situation, hoping to keep his three teams in Medicine Hat.

“The numbers don’t lie, and we’re not disputing what the numbers are in Medicine Hat,” he said. “We would just like an opportunity for a chance to prove that you can make good with smaller numbers.”

Hockey Alberta says if the proposed merger goes through, it’s unclear which city will host the new team or teams. Schultz is worried this may discourage some kids from playing the game.

“Lethbridge has a bunch of midget kids that probably prefer to stay in Lethbridge, and vice versa. If Lethbridge had the team, our kids would feel the same way, right?” he said. “It’s a slippery slope and everybody is in a bit of a tough spot.”

Keith Hitchcock, the GM of Lethbridge Minor Hockey, represented his teams at the meeting but declined to comment on camera afterwards, saying there was nothing to talk about.

Hockey Alberta says there is no telling when a decision will be made, but Schultz and Hitchcock are hoping to get answers sooner rather than later as both will have to manage any possible staffing changes.