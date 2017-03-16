BBB Saskatchewan warns of employment scams

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Saskatchewan is warning job seekers of employment scams being advertised in the province.

BBB officials said illegitimate organizations have taken to job search sites like Glassdoor and Monster Inc. to post employment or study abroad opportunities.

The stated office addresses of those organizations are those of companies in Saskatoon and Regina on file with BBB who have no dealings with the organizations.

BBB officials made that determination following an investigation into the following four sites:

Colero Education Center – http://www.coleroeducationcenter.ca/

Canada Class Base – http://www.canadaclassbase.com/

Genius Association – http://geniusassociation.ca/

Saskatoon Recruiters – http://www.saskatoonrecruiters.ca/

The IP addresses appear to be originating from either the Netherlands or Russia and the names are being changed on a regular basis as the sites are identified as fraudulent.

In some cases, people who accepted positions posted at the four site were asked to transfer money through bitcoin, ATMs or by money transfers.

Here are tips from BBB on what to watch for:

be wary of any potential employer that only wants to do phone interviews;

asks for the wiring of money, supplies or other upfront expenses;

asks for an online form to be filled out with personal data like a Social Insurance Number or bank accounts; and

promises of big earnings with no experience required.

BBB officials said that if at all possible company licensing and references should also be checked.