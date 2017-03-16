Reward for information in finding Jami Springer increased to $12K

An additional $2,000 has been added to the reward being offered to anyone who has information that leads to finding missing Moncton woman Jami Springer, bringing the total to $12,000.

The 28-year-old’s family and friends raised an additional $2,000 since November when the they made a plea for information in finding their daughter.

Springer was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2016 on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton, N.B. She has not been seen or heard from since. The RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating and say her disappearance is considered suspicious.

Her family originally raised $8,000, with another $2,000 coming from Crime Stoppers, to offer $10,000 as a reward.

Police describe Springer as Caucasian, 5’4”, 106 lbs, with dark brown hair and dark eyes. She also has several tattoos, including a flower on her upper back, a butterfly on her lower back, a multicoloured birthday cake, a popsicle, and the Lord’s Player extending the entire length of her left thigh.

“We continue to believe someone knows what happened to Jami,” said Const. Hans Ouellette with RCMP in a release. “We strongly urge anyone with information to come forward to help find her.”

The police investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477.