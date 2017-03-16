Video shows woman jumping out of trunk of moving car to escape kidnapper

Security cameras at a gas station in Birmingham, Alabama captured a woman’s harrowing escape from the trunk of her own vehicle after she was kidnapped.

Video recorded Tuesday shows the 25-year-old woman jump out of the moving vehicle and fall hard to the ground, before getting to her feet and rushing inside the station for help.

According to Sgt. Bryan Shelton of the Birmingham Police Department, the woman said she walking up to her home on Tuesday when an unknown black male allegedly approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The victim was thrown into the trunk of her car after she told the suspect that she didn’t have any money.

The woman told police that the kidnapper drove the woman to various locations, where authorities believe the man used ATMs to withdraw money from the woman’s account.

According to Yosef Alsabah, the owner of the gas station, the suspect tried to withdraw money several times before asking him for help.

“He was not right… there was something going on with him,” Alsabah told CBS station WIAT. “He looked like he had a pistol in his pocket. I kept an eye on him.”

Alsabah said the suspect was trying to withdraw more money than was in the account and left after becoming frustrated.

That’s when the female victim managed to escape.

“I got her inside and locked the door, then called the police,” Alsabah said, adding that the frightened woman grabbed his shotgun for protection.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police located the stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, but no arrests have been made.