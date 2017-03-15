Justin Trudeau, Ivanka Trump cross paths on Broadway

A crowd of political heavyweights was in the audience to take in the Canadian 9/11-inspired musical Come From Away Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the audience before the performance at the midtown Manhattan theatre.

Canadian prime minister @JustinTrudeau is at @wecomefromaway on Broadway, addressing crowd from stage before show. pic.twitter.com/nF7dUXJgZe — Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) March 16, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka was reportedly in the same motorcade as Trudeau.

And there's Ivanka Trump arriving in the same motorcade, different vehicle, as PM Trudeau at the Broadway play pic.twitter.com/wIrmxmFzdd — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) March 16, 2017

Ivanka Trump took in the play with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Trudeau’s speech was preceded by the man who was actually prime minister on the day of those attacks.

Jean Chretien arrived moments before the current prime minister and shared some memories about the tragic events that inspired the story being told on stage.

While Canada's current PM is at this Broadway play about 9/11, the guy who was actually PM that day just arrived pic.twitter.com/LADJCXbr7k — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) March 15, 2017

Chretien says he and the minister of transportation were made aware of residents of Gander, N.L. taking in thousands of passengers when U.S. air space was closed following the tragedy.

He also recalled speaking with then-president George W. Bush about Canada’s role in assisting its crisis-stricken neighbour.

Chrétien in front of Ivanka – it's a big night out for Newfoundland!! pic.twitter.com/BfKaBmwBDx Story continues below — Mark Critch (@markcritch) March 16, 2017

Created by husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away” is set in the remote East Coast town in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The town saw its population double in size after local residents sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed following the tragedy.

Come From Away had its official Broadway opening on Sunday, which was followed by widespread critical raves from publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Chicago Tribune.

Prior to its arrival on the Great White Way, the homegrown production had earned strong reviews as it criss-crossed the continent with shows in La Jolla, Calif., Washington, D.C., Seattle and Toronto.

Trudeau previously announced on Twitter that he planned to attend the show with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and that he was “looking forward to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best.”

