Trudeau handshakes, meeting with Trump send Twitter into overdrive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first official with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington pushed the social media world in to overdrive.

Handshakes and awkward glances caused memes galore as social media users found many moments to mock.

WATCH: President Donald Trump welcomes PM Justin Trudeau to White House

The second Trudeau stepped out of his limo, Trump’s handshake, deemed an attempted power move by many, was well parried by his opponent, causing many a comment.

"There's a lot of FAKE NEWS out there, Justin" "Yeah, but a lot of it is Trudeau" pic.twitter.com/cdKG7QFpXf — Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) February 13, 2017

#TheResistance The handshake question. Some say Trump didn't try his strong arm jerk & pull. I think he did, but Trudeau is wicked strong. pic.twitter.com/bZxFty84J6 — The Anti-Trump (@IMPL0RABLE) February 13, 2017

A short time afterwards, Trump’s daughter Ivanka got her first glance at Trudeau in person.

Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/sxTAlpi4av — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

This is not the first time someone has appeared spellbound by a run-in with the dashing Canadian leader.

Those moments were just the warm-ups to the most-celebrated moment of the day, when Trump offered up his hand and Trudeau appeared undecided on how to proceed.