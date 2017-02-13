Trudeau handshakes, meeting with Trump send Twitter into overdrive
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first official with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington pushed the social media world in to overdrive.
Handshakes and awkward glances caused memes galore as social media users found many moments to mock.
The second Trudeau stepped out of his limo, Trump’s handshake, deemed an attempted power move by many, was well parried by his opponent, causing many a comment.
A short time afterwards, Trump’s daughter Ivanka got her first glance at Trudeau in person.
This is not the first time someone has appeared spellbound by a run-in with the dashing Canadian leader.
Those moments were just the warm-ups to the most-celebrated moment of the day, when Trump offered up his hand and Trudeau appeared undecided on how to proceed.
