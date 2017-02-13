#trudeaumeetstrump
February 13, 2017 9:46 pm
Updated: February 13, 2017 9:53 pm

Trudeau handshakes, meeting with Trump send Twitter into overdrive

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau and Trump all smiles during meeting inside White House

A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first official with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington pushed the social media world in to overdrive.

Handshakes and awkward glances caused memes galore as social media users found many moments to mock.

WATCH: President Donald Trump welcomes PM Justin Trudeau to White House

 

The second Trudeau stepped out of his limo, Trump’s handshake, deemed an attempted power move by many, was well parried by his opponent, causing many a comment.

A short time afterwards, Trump’s daughter Ivanka got her first glance at Trudeau in person.

This is not the first time someone has appeared spellbound by a run-in with the dashing Canadian leader.

Those moments were just the warm-ups to the most-celebrated moment of the day, when Trump offered up his hand and Trudeau appeared undecided on how to proceed.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#trudeaumeetstrump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Justin Trudeau
donald trump twitter
Ivanka Trump
Justin Trudeau Ivanka Trump
Justin Trudeau White House visit
Trudeau meets Trump
Trudeau meets Trump handshake
Trudeau Trump handshake
Twitter
Twitter Memes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News