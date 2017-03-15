NS First Nations communities now covered by emergency protection orders

Nova Scotia’s justice minister says families living in First Nations communities around the province now have the same access to emergency protection orders from domestic violence that other Nova Scotians have.

Until Wednesday, Diana Whalen said Mi’kmaw families could call 911 for immediate relief from an abusive spouse, but they could only get a peace bond from the court to help keep that spouse away during regular working hours.

Whalen says emergency protection orders allow a family to get court protection more quickly.

Prior to the changes, justices of the peace and judges were authorized to issue emergency protection orders under Nova Scotia’s Domestic Violence Intervention Act, but provincial law does not extend to First Nations communities. Now, justices of the peace and judges are able to issue such orders in First Nations communities under federal or First Nations laws.

“Mi’kmaw families dealing with violence in the home can benefit from emergency protection orders just as other Nova Scotians do,” said Whalen in a news release.

“We are glad to support a process that respects First Nations laws that extend important protection to families in crisis.”

“Applying emergency protection orders on reserves gives Mi’kmaw families increased well-being and reduces the risk of harm in times of crisis,” said Paula Marshall, executive director of Mi’kmaq Legal Support Network, in the release. “Having more options available to high-risk families is paramount to safety.”

The government says people living in First Nations communities should visit the Nova Scotia Family Law website to find out how to apply for an emergency protection order in their community.