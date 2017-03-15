Canada
March 15, 2017
Updated: March 15, 2017 12:27 pm

Montreal blizzard hampers rush-hour commute

atience was the order of the day as commuters struggled to get to work Wednesday morning following a monster snowstorm that walloped the city. Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

It was a difficult commute in Montreal Wednesday morning after a record-breaking snowstorm walloped the city.

Just before midnight Tuesday, 31.6 cm of snow had blanketed the streets of Montreal and the snow continued through Wednesday morning.

By the time the time the storm ends, more than 40 cm of snow is expected to have accumulated.

While city buses were running during the morning rush hour, there were several delays and the Société de Transports de Montreal (STM) thanked transit users for their patience.

And patience was certainly in order as some 200 STM buses were reportedly stuck in snowdrifts and slippery roads across the network in the early morning hours.

As of 9 a.m., that number was down to 165, which represents 15 per cent of the STM’s rush-hour fleet.

The transit authority said that more than 10 tow trucks had been dispatched

across the city to help free the stranded buses.

According to the STM, the situation was made worse as 100 drivers were unable to get to work due to the severe weather.

In the meantime, commuters are being urged to use the metro system, which is up and running without delays.

Those determined to take the bus can expect delays ranging from 10 to 30 minutes.

The STM said it expects those delays to continue throughout the day.

