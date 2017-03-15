Elgin council supports push for defibrillator policy at Thames Valley District School Board

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is facing more pressure to enact a policy that puts defibrillators in all of its schools.

Elgin County council voted unanimously in favour of a resolution by the Municipality of Thames Centre, which wants to ensure every school has Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) installed.

The TVDSB is the only board in the province that doesn’t have AED’s in its schools.

The electronic devices are used to diagnose and treat life-threatening heart conditions before paramedics arrive.

The issue was thrust into the spotlight last month, when the TVDSB agreed to install a defibrillator at West Nissouri Public School after refusing to do so on two previous occasions.

A student who saw a child die after playing soccer initially donated a device, but the school board did not accept it. He then tried to donate the money to let the school buy a board-approved version, which was also refused.

The school board claimed it was all a misunderstanding, but have not explained what the misunderstanding was.

Elgin County Council can’t force the board to install the devices in all schools, but it can request the province enact policy that requires it.

The Council will now send a letter to the school board, expressing its support for the Thames Centre resolution.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada recommends that Canadians have widespread access to AEDs, particularly in locations which are at high risk for incidents of sudden cardiac arrest.