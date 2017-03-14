City of Regina to invest $20.5 million toward food and beverage at new stadium

As construction continues on the new Mosaic Stadium, the city is now set to start adding the food and beverage portion to the concourse.

The services will be one of the last to be added to the stadium and are coming in at $9 million over budget.

The city says the additional money is due to the construction and design of the services. Currently, $11 million is being put toward put toward food and beverage services.

The City of Regina is looking withdraw the $9 million from the RRI Stadium Reserve so it won’t affect overall construction costs, which currently sit at $278 million.

The executive committee will discuss the recommendation on Wednesday.

Negotiations are also underway with potential concession vendors.

“I think you’ll see a variety of concession spaces and in that variety, you’re going to see a lot of local vendors showcasing their products in the new stadium, which is very different from the old stadium,” Kim Onrait, executive director of city services, said.