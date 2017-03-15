Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Showers are returning today when another wave of Pacific moisture moves inland.

Weak ridging will bring us a drier day tomorrow with the chance of sunny periods. However, a return to a southwesterly flow aloft on Friday will bring increasing cloud and a moderate chance of rain Friday night and Saturday.

Today’s daytime high range: 8 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla