Crime
March 14, 2017 5:00 pm

Man arrested after causing a disturbance on a Greyhound bus east of Regina

By Web Producer  Global News

One man has been arrested after an incident on a Greyhound bus east of Regina on Tuesday afternoon.

File / Global News
A A

One man has been arrested after an incident on a Greyhound bus east of Regina on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12 p.m., RCMP received a call about a man causing a disturbance aboard a Greyhound bus travelling on HWY 1 east of Regina.

The bus pulled over between Sintaluta and Wolsely. The suspect was already gone by the time RCMP arrived, but he was arrested a short time later.

There were no injuries reported and traffic continues to be restricted in the eastbound lane of Highway 1 as the investigation continues.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Greyhound bus
Sask RCMP
Sintaluta
Wolsely

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News