Man arrested after causing a disturbance on a Greyhound bus east of Regina
One man has been arrested after an incident on a Greyhound bus east of Regina on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 12 p.m., RCMP received a call about a man causing a disturbance aboard a Greyhound bus travelling on HWY 1 east of Regina.
The bus pulled over between Sintaluta and Wolsely. The suspect was already gone by the time RCMP arrived, but he was arrested a short time later.
There were no injuries reported and traffic continues to be restricted in the eastbound lane of Highway 1 as the investigation continues.
