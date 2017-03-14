Man arrested after causing a disturbance on a Greyhound bus east of Regina

One man has been arrested after an incident on a Greyhound bus east of Regina on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12 p.m., RCMP received a call about a man causing a disturbance aboard a Greyhound bus travelling on HWY 1 east of Regina.

The bus pulled over between Sintaluta and Wolsely. The suspect was already gone by the time RCMP arrived, but he was arrested a short time later.

There were no injuries reported and traffic continues to be restricted in the eastbound lane of Highway 1 as the investigation continues.