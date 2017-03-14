Manitoba RCMP search for missing 15-year-old boy from Ebb and Flow First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Wilbert Clarence Beaulieu from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Beaulieu was last seen Sunday afternoon walking east down Highway 278.

He is described as standing 6′ and weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue checkered jacket, blue jeans and a toque. RCMP believe Beaulieu is in Sandy Bay First Nation or Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ebb and Flow First Nation is approximately 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.