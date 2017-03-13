Harvard World Model UN opens in Montreal

More than 2,000 students from 115 countries are in Montreal this week as part of the Harvard World Model United Nations.

Delegates will tackle current issues like cybersecurity.

“We are going to be talking about hacktivism and big data and how that plays out on a global platform – it should be really interesting,” Naomi Duru of Galveston, Texas told Global News outside Monday’s opening ceremonies at the Palais de Congres.

The geopolitical simulations will also give the delegates a chance to look at past U.N. resolutions and give them an opportunity to have a “do-over.”

“Examining Boko Haram and also looking back at the India-Pakistan resolution – seeing what worked and how things could have been changed,” Roshni Bagli explained.

Dawson College made the bid for Montreal to host the 26th Harvard World Model U.N. in time for the city’s 375th anniversary.

Students will also have a chance to work on the world’s issues in practice through something called the “resolution project.”

Created in 2007, it gives subsidies to those who come up with innovative social programs.

Co-founder Oliver Libby was on hand for Monday’s opening ceremonies.

Libby sees the dialogue and diplomacy as an inoculation against the possible excesses of nationalism.

“When compromise, negotiation and solving problems are outdated then we are all going to be out of luck. It is during the dark times to use skills to make sure the youth of the world can come up with solutions,” Libby said.

The Harvard World Model U.N. runs until March 17.