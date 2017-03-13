Heavy police presence across North Shore after shooting sends man to hospital
North Vancouver RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital on Monday afternoon.
Police told Global News a man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to hospital from a house in the 800-block of East 12th Street at around 3:30 p.m.
There was a heavy police presence across the North Shore following the shooting. Several members of the Emergency Response Team were positioned at Lions Gate Hospital and officers have been spotted on Highway 1 and the Lions Gate Bridge.
More to come…
