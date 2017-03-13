Calgary fire causes ‘partial collapse’ of Taradale home

Calgary fire crews were called to a house fire in the city’s northeast just before 11 a.m. Monday.

A single-family, two-storey home on Tara Cove Way N.E. was fully engulfed in flames and large flumes of smoke were seen in the neighbourhood. No one was in the home at the time.

Firefighters said it was so intense, neighbours from either side were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured.

“Right now it’s still too dangerous to go into the home where the fire started because there is a partial collapse,” Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said just before noon. “So right now we’re putting out hot spots from the outside.”

Henke said no surrounding homes were damaged.

Area roads were blocked off as of noon as fire crews continued their work.