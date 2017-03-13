2017 Canadian Screen Awards: And the winners are…

The Canadian Screen Awards were held on Sunday night, broadcast live from Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, with America’s Got Talent judge (and proud Canadian) Howie Mandel hosting this year’s extravaganza.

Each year, the Canadian Screen Awards honours the best in Canadian film and television, with winners in the Creative Fiction and Non-Fiction categories announced at previous galas held earlier this week.

The big winner of the evening was Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, who won for her performance (or, rather, performances) in that show, as well as for her role in the film The Other Half, while Orphan Black also won the CSA for Best Dramatic Series.

Highlights from this year’s show included comedian Dave Chappelle honouring Just for Laughs with the Icon Award, Tantoo Cardinal receiving the Earle Grey Award and stage and screen icon Christopher Plummer receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I don’t know that I deserve this but Ill take it anyway,” quipped Plummer in his acceptance speech. “Quite obviously the awards committee used my name out of pity: ‘You better give it to him now before he croaks.’ And they’re absolutely right. I’m old. Dangerously old. I’m so old that when I was a baby the first word that I uttered was in Latin. So all this has made me quite dizzy. I may not even make it through my speech. Lucky you.”

And the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards winners are:

Best Movie: It’s Only the End of the World

Best Director: Xavier Dolan, It’s Only the End of the World

Best Actress: Tatiana Maslany, The Other Half

Best Actor: Stephan James, Race

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel MacIvor, Weirdos

Best Drama Series: Orphan Black

Best Comedy Series: Letterkenny

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim’s Convenience

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Adrian Holmes, 19-2

Fan Choice: Natasha Negovanlis, Carmilla

Best Performance in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program: The Tragically Hip, The Tragically Hip — A National Celebration

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary:Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr

Lifetime Achievement Award: Christopher Plummer

Earle Grey Award: Tantoo Cardinal

Icon Award: Just for Laughs