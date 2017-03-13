Edmonton man accused in crowbar road rage incident to appear in court

A first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton for the man accused of trying to kill a woman with a crowbar during a suspected road rage incident last Tuesday.

The tips came flooding in to Edmonton police when a woman told investigators she was followed home and attacked by a driver she had honked at.

The woman suffered shattered wrists, a dislocated elbow, and two broken arms.

On a Go-Fund-Me Page, the woman’s sister writes that she faces a three-month recovery, and is unable to open her hands or perform simple tasks.

“No words describe the terror of getting a call saying that someone has broke your sister’s arms with a crowbar,” Belynda Schendzielorz wrote on the web page.

Schendzielorz said when she looked into her sister’s eyes she did not know how to answer her question: “Why would someone want to do this to me?”

Police made an arrest the next day.

Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and attempt to commit murder.​​

