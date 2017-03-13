Special weather statement for London area warns 10 – 15 cm of snow possible

We’re exactly one week away from the official start of spring, but the London area is about to get a reminder that winter isn’t over yet.

London, Parkhill, Strathroy, and Komoka, along with eastern and western Middlesex County are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada Monday morning. Forecasters are predicting between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow will fall by Wednesday morning.

A low pressure system originating over the northwestern United States is expected to arrive in the region Monday morning, and deliver between 2 to 4 centimetres of accumulation by the afternoon rush hour.

“Winds this afternoon picking up with gusts from the northeast at about 50 kilometres an hour and that should result in some blowing snow, reducing visibility and creating a little bit more difficult travel conditions as we move into the evening and overnight hours,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis.

The snowfall will continue at a similar rate throughout the day on Tuesday.

“We’re looking at it gradually tapering off to lighter flurries as we get into the overnight hours Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, so generally we’re looking at snowfall totals around the 10- to 15-centimetre mark by the time we get into the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning,” said Rozinskis.

Rozinskis is warning the lake effect snow and strong wind gusts could be a dangerous combination for drivers.

“The snow that is falling will be fairly light on the ground and as a result it won’t take too much wind for there to be blowing snow, so that’s probably our biggest concern with this system,” he said.

It looks like the snowfall amounts will remain below the warning criteria, but if the track of the low shifts, it is possible that a warning may be issued. Rozinskis is urging residents to check the forecast regularly.

A few additional flurries are possible Thursday, and then we’re expecting a slight warm up on St. Patrick’s Day and into the weekend.

Spring officially arrives at 6:28 a.m. on Monday, March 20.