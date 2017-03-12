Royal Canadian Air Force wing hoping to turn around plummeting memberships

The Royal Canadian Air Force Association wing on Avenue C North is the only one in Saskatoon and at one point in time it was bustling with activity. Now, it’s struggling to attract members.

“Over the past few years unfortunately our members are dying off and we haven’t had a lot of new ones coming in,” 602 wing president Wayne Miller said Saturday.

Over the 18 months, membership has shrunk from 170 to under 100. Miller knows those numbers will continue to slip unless the association adapts to younger generations.

He also wants the public to know they’re always welcome to come in for a meal, you don’t have to be a member.

“It’s hard to get the word out there that we are open to everyone and anyone. We are a legion, but we’re open to the public.”

The wing’s newest member, Kattie Rowan, is determined to get the word out.

“I want to make friends, I want to meet new people … but honestly, I just want to bring life back to this place,” Rowan explained.

Rowan plans to host lots of fundraisers including dances and fashion shows.

“We want to start doing pool and dart leagues. It’ll be interesting to see what we’re going to have here in the future,” Miller said.

With these new events and changes, Miller, like many of the other members, hopes to bring Wing 602 back to its former glory.