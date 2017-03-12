Canada
March 12, 2017 8:09 am

One person in serious condition after crash at Bathurst and Bloor

By
Shane MacKichan / Global News
One person has been taken to hospital after a car accident near Bathurst and Bloor streets, Toronto Medics said.

The incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and paramedics say that the victim is now listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is not known, but according to police there were at least three vehicles involved at the intersection.

Anyone with information can call Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.

