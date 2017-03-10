Film and TV production revenue way up for Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s film and television industry has seen a twenty per cent increase in revenue this year.

On Screen Manitoba was expecting revenues would amount to $100 million but instead they’ve risen to $120 million with just less than a month left in the fiscal year.

“We’ve been very fortunate in the film, television and screen based content community here in Winnipeg and Manitoba over the past year,” said Jeff Peeler, with On Screen Manitoba.

Peeler attributes the growth to a favourable Canadian dollar for American productions, generous provincial tax credits and a supportive local arts community.

“It’s really exciting to see our Manitoban community at the multiplex, on television online and really celebrate our entire province,” continued Peeler.

Winnipeggers have seen multiple film and television production crews around the city recently. Crime thriller, Nomis, is shooting in the city until the end of March while Keanu Reeves will soon be coming to Winnipeg to shoot romantic thriller, Siberia.

However, the large, attention-grabbing movie sets aren’t the only places feature films are being produced in Winnipeg.

“You look at the growth behind animated movies and it’s significant especially compared to live action movies and it makes it very attractive,” said Ken Zorniak with Tangent Animation.

Tangent is working on its second animated feature film with the North American release of its first, Ozzy set for later this month.

Another perk Tangent enjoys compared to its Toronto studio are monthly Hydro bills that are around $30,000 per month lower.

For a business that consumes vast amounts of power to render large amounts of video, it’s an important consideration.

On Screen Manitoba is predicting revenues will continue to remain high next year based on several television shows and other productions that have already been booked.