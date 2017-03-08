Alexandra Daddario
March 8, 2017 7:49 pm

A-list actors filming in Winnipeg take to social media to share winter experiences

By Online Producer  Global News

A still taken from a video posted by Henry Cavill to his Instagram account.

@henrycavill / Instagram
A winter storm blowing through Manitoba has seen winds whipping, temperatures dropping and snow falling. This had everyone in the province talking, including many Hollywood actors in Winnipeg filming a new movie, Nomis.

Among the Nomis actors affected by the winter weather is Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) who took to her Twitter account to share her frigid Winnipeg experiences.

One tweet appears to show a text from her mother warning that visibility is “ZERO” and asking if Daddario still has electricity.

Another tweet talks about her car window freezing shut and that she didn’t even know that was a thing.

Daddario’s costar, Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly), also shared his experiences on his social media accounts. Fillion posted a video of snow being blown upwards to Instagram with the caption “Weird. In Canada I remember, snow fell down-not up”.

Weird. In the Canada I remember, snow fell down- not up.

A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@natefillion) on

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) is also in Winnipeg filming Nomis and posted an Instagram video showing himself and dozens of other actors in the street early Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg brainfreeze #Nomis

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

Nomis, a film about police tracking an online predator, is set to film in the city until the end of March.

