Churchill, Man., seeing improved conditions after 56 hour blizzard

WINNIPEG — After 56 hours of blizzard conditions, Churchill, Man., is finally starting to see the conditions improve.

According to Environment Canada blizzard conditions happen when visibility is less than 400 m due to blowing snow or blowing snow in a combination with falling snow for at least four hours.

Churchill met the blizzard criteria from around 9 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Churchill also dealt with blowing snow, which was much longer than 56 hours.

Blowing snow advisories are issued by Environment Canada when visibility is less than 800 m for at least three hours.

RELATED: Southwestern Manitoba sees 31 straight hours of blizzard, 41 cm of snow

In Churchill, these conditions started around 8 a.m. Monday and continued until around 9 a.m. Friday. The combined hours of blowing snow and blizzard conditions adds up to 97 hours.

At its peak, winds were gusting up to 105 km/h in the area.

Snowfall totals will be difficult to measure do to the very strong winds with this storm system. but pictures from the area show massive snow drifts reaching the top of roofs.

#snowmageddon almost over. The drift in front of our house is 8ft tall and solid. #churchillmb we'll help each other and all will be fine. pic.twitter.com/mxh6RcLFtk — My Churchill Life (@mychurchilllife) March 9, 2017

This is from the front of the @polar inn in my hometown of Churchill. The white thing on the left is a bus! #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/eIEoTyNC12 — Groundpounder (@inkhedz) March 9, 2017