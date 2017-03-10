Damage pegged at $6K in Lawson Heights Mall fire

Damage is estimated at $6,000 after a roof fire at Lawson Heights Mall.

Four engine companies and a ladder company from the Saskatoon Fire Department were sent to the mall just before 7:10 p.m. CT on Thursday for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof in an area under renovation.

An aggressive exterior attack was started by firefighters while others ensured workers were accounted for and in a safe place.

The fire was confined to the roof and quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator determined the cause to be accidental due to construction equipment being used to prepare part of the building for demolition.