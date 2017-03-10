London Abused Women’s Centre hosting largest annual fundraiser Friday

The London Abused Women’s Centre is capping off International Women’s Week with its largest annual fundraiser.

Officials are expecting record attendance at the London Convention Centre Friday morning for the 17th Annual International Women’s Day Breakfast and Auction.

London Abused Women’s Centre executive director Megan Walker said the event is vital to the organization, as it helps provide services to women in need.

“We receive incredible support from the community of London and raise between $60,000 and $70,000 every year,” Walker said. “All of that money goes right back into providing direct service. We’re one of a few counselling agencies in Ontario that guarantees women immediate access to service, so those funds are used to make sure that women never have to wait to be seen.”

This year’s keynote speaker is the centre’s own Judy Miller Rose, who is an author and survivor of abuse.

Her first husband was charged with attempted murder following an incident in 1983. Former deputy police chief Brent Shea was the constable on duty at the time, and Miller Rose credits him with helping to save her and her children’s lives.

The event features a musical performance, a silent auction with over 120 packages, and a live auction hosted by AM980’s Mike Stubbs and FM96 morning show host Taz.

The event is sold out, and runs from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.