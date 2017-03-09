Weather
March 9, 2017 10:42 pm
Updated: March 9, 2017 10:51 pm

Parts of northern Alberta could feel like -45 on Friday, extreme cold warnings issued

A brutal cold snap that’s gripped northern Alberta shows no signs of abating as several extreme cold warnings were issued for the region on Thursday.

On its website, Environment Canada said “extreme cold conditions are expected to redevelop tonight into Friday morning as temperatures plummet once again,” noting with the wind chill, some areas could feel as cold as -40 to -45.

The weather agency warned the cold posed the greatest risk for homeless people, people working or exercising outdoors, young children and older adults.

People in the region were being warned to stay inside and keep their pets inside as well. If people do venture outdoors, they are urged to cover up to prevent frostbite and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and change of colour in fingers and toes.

As of 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the following areas were under an extreme cold warning:

  • Fort Chipewyan – Wood Buffalo National Park
  • Fort McMurray – Fort MacKay
  • High Level – Rainbow Lake – Fort Vermilion – Mackenzie Highway
  • Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning
  • Wabasca – Peerless Lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte Lake

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when “very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.”

