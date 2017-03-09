Arrest warrant issued for alleged romance fraudster

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of defrauding multiple women across the province by romancing them.

Police say 44-year-old Ross Thomas Bullough, of no fixed address, is wanted for two counts of credit card fraud, two counts of possession of a stolen credit card and one count of theft under $5,000.

Bullough is also wanted for warrants in Ontario and Quebec.

Investigators say on Jan. 1, a Coquitlam woman met the man believed to be Bullough, who answered a personal ad she had posted online.

The man was very charming and was soon staying at the victim’s home. The victim found herself spending all her time with the suspect, but she never went to the suspect’s home and never saw his car.

On Jan. 7, the man walked out of the victim’s home and disappeared.

Afterwards, the victim discovered her house keys and bank cards had been stolen and money had been withdrawn from her account.

The suspect’s phone numbers have since changed and his email addresses led nowhere. It also turned out that he never lived at the address he claimed.

The investigation into this case led to the discovery of Bullough’s multiple aliases and similar police files across the province.

Police have linked the same suspect to three similar cases in the Metro Vancouver area, going back to 2011.

On Feb. 14, Coquitlam RCMP asked the public to help them identify the suspect, eventually leading to charges against Bullough.

RCMP believe there may be other victims of Bullough out there, who haven’t talked to police, and they are encouraging them to come forward.

WATCH: RCMP are looking for an alleged con man who they believe has victimized at least three women who were looking for romance.

Bullough is described as 45-years old, 6’3”, 250 pounds, with a stocky build and round face.

He has dark brown hair that may be in a ponytail, a trim beard and very blue eyes.

He has also used multiple aliases, including “Richard Harvey Silver,” “Jack Harvey,” “Dan Whelan” and “James Whelan.”