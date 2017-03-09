Quebec’s ambulance workers increase pressure tactics as contract talks stall

Urgences-Santé technicians across Quebec launched a work-to-rule campaign at midnight Thursday morning, citing a lack of progress in contract talks.

They are required to provide essential services to ensure health and safety for the population of Quebec.

“It’s up to (Quebec’s Health and Social Services) Minister Gaétan Barrette to take the measures needed to ensure the employers put an end to this conflict,” union president Daniel Chouinard said in a news release.

The work-to-rule campaign means that ambulance workers will continue to provide essential services such as transport to medical centres and the cleaning of ambulance interiors.

The technicians will not be providing medical escorts between hospitals unless the patient is already on board their ambulance, and limited ambulance technicians will be present at scheduled events.

“We will continue to provide services to help serve the population. The members of our union has the public interest on their mind and would never compromise the health of the Quebec citizens,” Chouinard added.

The province’s ambulance technicians have been without a contract for nearly two years, the union is seeking a collective bargaining agreement which will include updated salaries, work and pension plans.